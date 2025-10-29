Police have been searching for her son, Jeremy Robertson, for two weeks in connection with her death.

Gilbert-Palmer’s niece, Barbara Evans, told RNZ her aunty, who she called Narnie, would regularly message her talking about her son and his mental health. Evans, who was adopted at birth, reconnected with Gilbert-Palmer and her grandparents about 30 years ago.

Evans said it appeared Robertson’s behaviour was “escalating” in the weeks before Gilbert-Palmer’s death.

Evans shared a series of messages she exchanged with Gilbert-Palmer.

On October 8, a week before she died, Gilbert-Palmer messaged Evans and said “I tell u wat, he was better when he was on the drugs and vape, more chilled out. More aggressive now. [sic]”

She said her son was “dead against drugs now”.

The following day, Gilbert-Palmer said her son “Has been nice for one day, now back to wat he was. [sic]”

In another message she wrote Robertson “can be so nasty at times”.

Gilbert-Palmer said she wished her niece didn’t live so far away so she could go and spend a few days with her.

Later that evening she messaged that he had “settled down”.

Then, on October 12, Gilbert-Palmer told Evans that her son was going to Rotorua by bus on October 15.

“He decided on his own, to much stuff going on down here, having a go at people verbally. [sic]”

Gibert-Palmer said she would “fill in” her niece once Robertson was gone. It was the last time Evans heard from her.

In September, Gilbert-Palmer told her niece he was back home living with her as there was “nowhere for him to go”.

He’d previously stayed in Feilding but was “rude” to people there and “out does his stay”, she said.

Evans said she was “absolutely devastated” when she heard her aunt was dead.

“I was going down on the Monday after he’d left. I was intending to go down and spend some time with her.”

She wanted to know what involvement mental health services had with Robertson.

Asked if she had any message for him, she said: “Come home and get some help”.

Evans said her aunt “sacrificed years of her life” for her son.

She described Gilbert-Palmer as “quirky”, especially when it came to her lipstick.

“She loved keeping her home, gardens and lawns neat and tidy. She loved wearing bright colours and her footwear matched her lippie.”

One of Gilbert-Palmer’s cousins, Andrea Randell Todd, who lives in the US, was recently in New Zealand on holiday for her mother’s 100th. She said Gilbert-Palmer was invited to the celebrations but was unable to attend.

Randell Todd said after she arrived in New Zealand, her cousin told her that Robertson had been “very, very nasty”. Gilbert-Palmer had also told her that he’d said he was going to Rotorua.

“She couldn’t wait for him to go,” Randell Todd said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said in a statement to RNZ on Monday that police were continuing to appeal for information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts.

“Robertson should not be approached if seen – we are asking instead that people call 111 immediately to advise us, quoting file number 251015/6286.

“We would like to thank those people who have contacted us regarding possible sightings of Robertson. Police are following up on all information received but as yet no information received has resulted in a substantiated sighting of Robertson.”

In response to questions from RNZ, Health New Zealand’s national director of mental health and addictions enhancement Phil Grady said due to privacy considerations and the active nature of the police inquiry, he was limited in what he could say.

“We can confirm we are assisting the police investigation and continue to offer support to all those affected by this incident.”

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed his office had been informed of the case.

“There is an active Police investigation under way so it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.

“In general, after any serious incident I would expect HNZ to conduct a review.”

‘Shocking’

Randell Todd earlier told RNZ Gilbert-Palmer was a “favourite cousin”.

On October 14, Randell Todd mailed her cousin some lipstick she wanted from the USA. The following day Gilbert-Palmer was dead.

“It was all just so shocking and unbelievable.”

Randell Todd’s sister, Kei Purcell, said Gilbert-Palmer had looked after Robertson “his whole life”.

Gilbert-Palmer trained as a nurse, and took care of her parents as they got older.

“Every day she would stop into their house… She was very devoted to her parents and her family and her dog. She loved her animals,” Randell Todd said.

Randell Todd said Gilbert-Palmer’s daughter, who lived in Australia, had travelled to New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Thompson said police continued to support Gilbert-Palmer’s family and keep them updated on the investigation.

“The investigation is now focused into locating Jeremy Robertson and Police continue to seek information regarding his whereabouts.”

Police wanted to speak with Robertson, who is in his 50s and is of solid build.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Jeremy in the Tarawera Rd, Rotorua area from Wednesday, October 15.

“We also continue to appeal for information from the public including any information about a red, late-model Mitsubishi ASX VRX station wagon, registration QGU91.”

Anyone who saw Robertson should not approach him, but call 111 immediately and advise Police.

Non-urgent information could be provided through the 105 service.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.