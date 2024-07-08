Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards chairman Matt Warren. Photo / Rosalie Willis
Bek Coogan loves to swim in the sea year-round and often goes out alone – but when she moved to Paekākāriki from Wellington she realised how dangerous the ocean can be.
“I’m used to swimming at Princess Bay and other sheltered Wellington south coast bays all year round and was excited to move to Paekākāriki with the beach at my doorstep. Swimming at Paekākāriki is different to the Wellington bays, the sea is rougher and there are more rips that you have to be aware of.”
She recalled a time when she was swimming with her friend, Reuben, on New Year’s Day but not between the flags.
“I wasn’t paying attention and got caught in a rip. Fear and panic took over me and I wasn’t thinking straight. Thankfully Reuben was there, he was able to help me to get out. It could have gone differently for me that day and I have been scared to go back in alone - unless it’s below my thighs, which isn’t quite as relaxing. I’ve been wanting to find a way to get over my fear by learning how to keep myself safe – and not panic.”
Inspired by Coogan’s story, the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards are running an event aimed at teaching people of all ages how to keep safe when the flags aren’t up.
Surrounded by inflatable rescue boats, board paddlers and lifeguards with rescue tubes, the Paekākāriki volunteer lifeguards will then take keen swimmers into the water to teach them what a rip feels like and guide them through the practical parts of navigating a rip.
Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow is encouraging her colleagues in local and central government to join her on the “political plunge” in the name of water safety and support for the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards as they rebuild their club.
“Community leadership is so important in promoting water safety in Paekākāriki and across New Zealand, so I am laying down the wero to my colleagues to take the plunge and get behind this event.”
Foxton Fish and Chippery, a sausage sizzle, a coffee cart and music will be there to warm up hardy swimmers afterwards.
What’s a rip?
A rip current is a narrow body of water moving out to sea. If you get caught in a rip you can get swept out to sea quickly.
Warren said even the most experienced swimmers could get caught off guard and find themselves in trouble.
“The Paekākāriki Beach normally has at least a couple of rips all year round, so if you are going to enjoy the beach safely, it’s important to know how to identify a rip and avoid swimming near it and to know how to get yourself out of a rip if necessary.”
He said all beaches had rips because they had the important job of moving the water back out to sea; however, the strength varied depending on conditions.
“As long as you follow basic safety guidelines, everyone can enjoy our beautiful beach year-round.
“The number one surf safety rule is to never swim or surf alone. If you do get caught in a rip - remember the three Rs.”