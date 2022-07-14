PM Jacinda Ardern addresses media at Pacific Islands Forum. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

China's Embassy in Kiribati has hit back at claims Beijing influenced the island nation's controversial decision to leave the Pacific Islands Forum this week.

Pacific leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, are meeting today to hash out the region's major issues, with an agreement tonight expected to tackle unity issues, geopolitics and ramping up climate-change action.

Just days before this week's Forum began in Suva, Fiji, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau wrote to secretary-general Henry Puna announcing their withdrawal, reiterating a leadership grievance over Puna's appointment in his role.

It had been seen by Kiribati and other Micronesian countries as a snubbing of their own candidate for the role that had been promised to them in a gentleman's agreement.

Concerns were also raised over reform packages made under the Suva agreement last month, which aimed to restore political unity and encourage Micronesian countries to remain in the forum. The Kiribati President said his country did not sign the deal.

Kiribati was one of five Micronesian states that last year announced they would quit the forum over leadership issues.

Given Kiribati's increasingly close links to China there have been reports external factors could have also influenced its decision.

Maamau has gone to ground since leaving the Forum, not responding to calls for it to re-engage.

Today, China's Embassy put out a statement, calling the claims China was involved with the decision "groundless assumptions on the sovereign decision made by Kiribati government".

"It's irresponsible and misleading for certain international media and politicians to make false and unprofessional statement and report which shows disrespect to both Kiribati and China."

A spokesperson said China had been a "reliable partner and genuine friend" with "sound co-operative relations with Pacific Islands Countries and the [Forum]."

"China always sticks to the principle of non-interference of internal affairs and promotes win-win cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

The statement also noted increased bilateral cooperation with Kiribati and hoped to see "greater solidarity and closer co-operation among [Pacific islands countries] for common development".

The statement came after the United States on Wednesday launched a major push into the Pacific.

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed fisheries ministers and some leaders, including Fiji PM and Forum host Frank Bainimarama who issued the invitation for her to speak during the Forum itself - an unprecedented move for non-Forum members.

"We recognise that in recent years, the Pacific Islands may not have received in diplomatic attention and support that you deserve," said Harris, with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australia's Penny Wong present.

"So today I'm here to tell you directly we are going to change that."

Announcements overnight included an increase to funding for the region, tripling payments for tuna fishing rights to nearly $1 billion over the next decade, and new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati.

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressing the Pacific Islands Forum this week. Photo / Michael Neilson

Harris' address caused some controversy as observer countries, including the US and China, had been officially excluded from traditional dialogue partner roles to keep the focus on "unity" within the Forum, and take focus away from geopolitical issues.

China kept a presence in the meeting itself, causing a minor incident when two embassy workers initially posed as media and were removed from the media area. They remained in the room through the virtual meeting.

Speaking to media in China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin hit back at suggestions the US address was a snub to China.

Wenbin said Harris had spoken within the context of the fisheries meeting, which includes the US with its tuna treaty.

"I need to set the record straight. Based on the information we received from the meeting's host, no dialogue sessions with dialogue partners have been scheduled for this year's PIF Leaders Meeting.

"Harris was invited to attend a meeting on fisheries under the PIF framework. Chinese representatives have been invited to attend relevant meetings and events."

Wenbin said China was "happy" to see the US increase support for development.

"I noted the statement of a US official that the US doesn't ask PICs to choose between China and the US and its co-operation is not about countering China. We hope the US will deliver on its statement."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said while US and China had been in the Pacific for some time, interest had "waxed and waned".

"We have an example of a development partner who's been around the Pacific for decades, but is certainly increasing their activity, and changing the way in which they engage."

She said, on the other hand, the US interest had waned in recent years, and was only now gearing up again.

Asked about how the geopolitical tussle could impact unity within the Forum, Ardern said it was "more important than ever" to take a "family-based approach".