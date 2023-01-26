Owner of stricken Napier Shar Pei ‘Lady’ identified

The stricken shar pei goes on walkies with rescuer Helen Edwards at Pakowhai Regional Park in Hastings, otherwise known as The Dog Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Owners of a dog recovered after it was found wandering and apparently distressed in Pakowhai Regional Park, Hastings after at least two days have been contacted by Napier animal control staff.

The Shar Pei, lured onto a lead by concerned dog lovers on Wednesday, was microchipped, enabling council staff to identify an owner.

Napier council staff said late on Thursday that the council is working through a process with them.

Under the Dog Control Act 1996, the dog is impounded and must be claimed within seven days.

The Shar Pei, nicknamed ‘Lady’ by Helen Edwards - who, with fellow dog-lover Rachel Poulain, had staked out the dog, thought to be just eight to nine months old - was taken by the pair to the Napier pound, instead of releasing it to Hastings animal control officers.

They believed it could have been put down if released into the Hastings officers’ care, but the Hastings District Council says both councils operate under the Dog Control Act, and if the owners are known, the council must send them a written notice that the dog is impounded and must be claimed within seven days.

If a dog remains unclaimed, and it is suitable for adoption, the staff would try to find a suitable home, a council spokesperson said.

“We have an obligation to community safety, and we will not adopt out antisocial or dangerous dogs.”

Council says there is a Government list of dangerous breeds, which does not include Shar Pei, and it has no dangerous breed bylaws.

“The Hastings Animal Control Centre would not have a dog destroyed due to breed,” a spokesperson said. “Every dog received is held in accordance with the Act for seven days. Every owner has the right to get their dog back, regardless of its breed or temperament.”