He said the fire took “out the whole house”.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said she left the house 20 minutes before the fire started, but her 18-year-old son was at home.

She said he got out immediately and called 111.

The damage to the house, pictured on the morning after the fire. Photo: Ayla Yeoman

The owner says they are all feeling very shaken up. She said an electrical fire could happen to anyone.

“It’s just so surreal, I just can’t believe it’s happened to be honest. I just feel numb.

“I’m just waiting on the insurance assessor and then we’ll try and find us some accommodation.”

Flames engulf a house in Pāpāmoa. Supplied photo.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, whose home was affected by the fire said it was lucky the houses weren’t closer together, “or that would have been it”.

The neighbour’s home suffered heat damage on the side of the house.

The damage to the neighbouring house caused by the heat of the fire. Photo: Ayla Yeoman.

Fire investigator comments

Rewi said the fire was electrical and wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

When asked how big the fire was, Rewi said it had taken out the whole house.

“What’s happened is, it started in the garage, and it’s got into the roof void. The firefighters got up on the roof during the firefighting on Thursday night and vented the heat and flames, which has pretty much left the house as it is now.

“It looks fine from the road, it’s not fine.”

An exterior view of the house the morning after the fire. Photo: Ayla Yeoman

Rewi said the fire was mainly on the right side of the house where the garage is.

“There is smoke damage throughout the rest of the property. There’s also heat damage to the neighbouring house.”

Rewi said it was a very big fire.

For people nervous that this could happen to them, Rewi advised them to make sure they had working smoke alarms and an escape plan.

Fire and Emergency recommends photoelectric smoke alarms in every bedroom, living area and hallway in your home for the best protection.

“Install them in the middle of the ceiling of each room,” a safety pamphlet from FENZ said.

Devising an escape plan

“It is terrifying to safely get everyone out of a burning house when it’s hot, dark and smoky. That’s why you need a plan to escape your home quickly and calmly in a fire,” the FENZ pamphlet said.

Other recommendations include:

Working out two escape routes for every room. Make sure that all doors and windows needed for escape are clear and open easily. If you have a two-storey home, think about a safe way to get to the ground level such as an escape ladder.

Always keep keys in deadlocks on doors and windows when you’re at home so you can get out quickly. Make sure everyone in your home knows your escape plan for getting out of the house and off the property. If there’s a fire, rather than panic, you will instinctively know what to do.

Pick a meeting place outside the home where it’s safe to call 111. It could be your letterbox if it is far enough away.”

Electrical safety

FENZ said overloaded circuits, faulty and misused electrical equipment were common causes of fire.

People should not overload power points and multi-boxes with double adapters. People should use only one appliance per power point.

“If you’re concerned about the safety of electric blankets, heaters, irons, or toasters, have them checked by an electrician. Avoid buying second-hand appliances. If you do, ensure they are certified as safe.

“Appliance cords should be in good condition and not frayed.

“Extension cords are not designed to be permanent replacements for your home’s internal wiring. Don’t put them under carpets or mats or use them when they are tightly coiled.”

Other recommendations include:

Turn off, and where practical unplug appliances when not in use. Do not leave televisions on standby mode – switch them off.

Make sure light bulbs are the appropriate wattage for your light fixtures. Using a higher wattage bulb than what the fixture was designed for may cause overheating and fire.

Regularly clean electrical appliances to prevent dust build-up. A build-up of dust and lint can cause a fire.

Make sure fans, heaters, televisions, clothes dryers and other electrical equipment are in well-ventilated areas.”

If there is a fire

When fully ablaze, a house can reach 1100C. The body starts to shut down at 70C, says FENZ.

“If the fire is small, no larger than a rugby ball, and you think you can safely contain it, try to extinguish it. Call Fire and Emergency so we can make certain the fire is out.”

“If the fire is large and you feel unsafe, do not attempt to put the fire out. Get out fast.

“If there are others in the house, shout ‘Fire! Fire! Fire!’ and tell them to get out.

“If the fire is well under way, crawl out of the house on your hands and knees. Heat and smoke rise so it’s easier to breathe and see at ground level. Smoke inhalation is a major cause of fire deaths.”

If you can, FENZ recommended you close the door behind you as you exit – this slows the fire and smoke from spreading.

“Use your mobile phone or go to a neighbour and call 111. Keep well away from the house and never re-enter it.

“If you’re not able to get out of the house, close the door of the room you are in and put a towel under it to stop smoke coming in. Go to the window and shout ‘Fire! Fire! Fire!’”

For more information on fire safety visit www.fireandemergency.nz

If you would like to schedule a visit to your house from a local fire station, call 0800 693 473. They can help to check your smoke alarms and help you make an escape plan at no cost to you.

- SunLive