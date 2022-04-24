Eleven-year-old cavalier king charles spaniel Ruby died after being savaged in a dog attack in Okitu, Gisborne, on Sunday morning. Photo / NZ Police

Police have pepper sprayed a pitbull terrier that attacked and killed another dog in Tairāwhiti.

The owners of 11-year-old cavalier king charles spaniel Ruby were walking her near the corner of Frances St and Moana Rd in Okitu at about 8.35am when the incident happened.

A passing police unit used pepper spray to separate the tan-coloured short-haired pitbull terrier from Ruby.

Detective senior sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the cavalier king charles spaniel suffered horrific injuries and has since died.

"This was an extremely traumatic event to witness for Ruby's owners, other members of the public and our staff."

Police said the person with the pitbull terrier at the time was a woman aged between 40 and 50, and of Māori or Pasifika descent.

She was wearing black sunglasses, a grey hoodie sweater and black pants.

"The woman was spoken to briefly by police staff at the scene of the attack and despite being asked to wait with the offending dog, she has left with the animal while police were trying to help Ruby and her distraught owners."

Anyone who may have information, including video/phone footage that may assist with identifying the dog and its owner should contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P050349832.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.