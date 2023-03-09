Overnight house blaze in Christchurch beach town labelled ‘suspicious’

Four firetrucks responded to the alarm, two from Anzac Station and two additional from Woolston and Christchurch Central. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Another property blaze in Christchurch has taken the interest of fire investigators overnight.

Fire and Emergency crews arrived at a “well-involved” property fire in South New Brighton shortly after midnight, and a search for the occupants was initiated at the start.

Two engines from Anzac Station and two additional from Woolston and Christchurch Central tackled the blaze for several hours.

The occupants of the home were later confirmed to be “safe and well”, according to Shift Manager Alex Norris.

House fires have been a common occurrence in the city over recent months, a dozen firefighters took the best part of two hours to extinguish a blaze in Hoon Hay earlier in the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

With the fire extinguished, crews left the scene at 3.30am.

Local police have since confirmed the property blaze is suspicious and will be investigated.

Fire investigators are due at the property today to evaluate the scene and circumstances behind how the fire occurred.

An abandoned property in Phillipstown, near the city centre caught fire last week, while other homes in the city have left occupants injured or killed.

A suspicious house fire in Hillmorton led to the arrest of a teenage woman after smoke and flames billowed from the suburban home in southwest Christchurch.