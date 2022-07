A home and caravan in Te Maru Pl, Redwood, were damaged by fire overnight. Photo / George Heard

Fire has torn through a home and caravan in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood overnight.

Police cordon off a street in Redwood after a fatal fire overnight. Photo / George Heard

The blaze, which broke out at a Te Maru Pl property, saw the suburban street cordoned off by police.

At least two fire trucks were at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Police have been approached for comment.

