New Zealand

Over $200,000 worth of meth seized in Wairarapa

Wairarapa police sucessfully seized over $200,000 worth of meth this morning during a pre-planned search warrant. Photo / File

Wairarapa police sucessfully seized over $200,000 worth of meth this morning during a pre-planned search warrant.

A 24-year-old woman will appear in court tomorrow on a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

She was located at a gang-affiliated address in Carterton, Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said, alongside 660 grams of methamphetamine.

This amount of meth is equivalent to about 33,000 doses and is worth approximately $230,000. About $37,000 in cash was also seized.

Skoglund said removing this amount of methamphetamine from the market may have prevented up to $730,000 worth of social harm.

“This seizure is a great result, and we are committed to disrupting the supply of illicit drugs in our communities,” Skoglund said.

“If you see anything suspicious, or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact police.”


