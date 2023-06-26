Over 20 slips after recent East Coast rain, two homes red-stickered

A massive landslide on Pehiri Road, Gisborne.

During last week’s weather event along the East Coast, 26 slips came down as heavy downpours drenched the area.

Civil Defence is asking residents to report the slips as they red-sticker two homes, with two more expected to receive a yellow sticker.

A local state of emergency was in effect in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne until Sunday shortly after noon following heavy, prolonged rain which caused slips, significant road damage and floods.

A damaged bridge over the Waipawa River on State Highway 50.

Gisborne District Council principal scientist Dr Murry Cave said the rain left the area highly saturated and the land like “porridge”.

“Some properties have had multiple slips. We know there are more out there, so please, let us know if your property has been affected,” Cave said.

“The rain is still coming down. However, the forecast has eased up.

“This morning we have teams out there assessing the damage, but we need the eyes and ears of our community to please let us know if they’ve been affected on their private properties.”

Slips are continuing to fall in the Whataupoko and areas around Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill areas.

Two homes have had to be evacuated today, Cave said, and two red stickers have been dished out, with that number expected to rise.

Makorori Beach Road is a high priority for assessments, Cave said.

To understand the “overall picture” of just how much damage the rain caused, Cave asked residents to look out for any of the following types of damage to their homes and properties:

Cracking of the land or irregular mounds or unusual areas of ponding

Creaking noises in the house

Doors sticking

Retaining walls leaning, or gaps behind them

Cracks forming on interior walls, particularly around gib at windows or doors.

Although the rain has eased, Cave said residents are still asked to delay travel on the fragile roads as even small amounts of rain can cause major consequences on the sodden grounds.