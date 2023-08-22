According to the Wel Networks website, 1407 homes are without power in the Baverstock and Grandview Heights area of Hamilton.

According to the Wel Networks website, 1407 homes are without power in the Baverstock and Grandview Heights area of Hamilton.

More than 1400 west Hamilton homes are without power this evening after an unexplained power outage.

According to the Wel Networks website, 1407 homes are without power in the Baverstock and Grandview Heights area. The Hamilton Zoo falls within this area.

According to the MetService website, temperatures are due to fall to 0C in the early hours of tomorrow morning in Hamilton.

This means it will be a very cold start to the day for some if the outage is not resolved overnight.

Wels Networks posted on social media earlier today explaining temporary generation has been in place since Sunday night following a car crash that damaged a transformer and power pole.

“Temporary generation will remain in place for the next few days while the new transformer is connected to the network,” the power company wrote.

It is currently unknown if this is the cause behind tonight’s outage. Wels Networks has been approached for comment.