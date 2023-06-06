Outward Bound has been running its personal and professional development courses at its Anakiwa school in Marlborough Sounds base, but it’s now looking to open a North Island centre within three hours' drive of Auckland, and will consider setting up in Northland.

Outward Bound is looking for land to set up a second outdoor education centre and is keen to hear from any Northlanders who think they may have a suitable spot.

The Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand is looking for land to open a second school for its outdoor education courses - a North Island site with access to wilderness and high “natural character” within a three-hour drive of Auckland.

Outward Bound acting chief executive Simon Graney said the 60-year-old outdoor education school has narrowed its search to the Coromandel Peninsula, but if anybody in Northland thinks they may have land it could use, they should get in touch.

‘’The site needs to be accessible by car and within a three-hour drive of the hub of Auckland. Opening a second school is part of our commitment to making our courses as accessible to as many New Zealanders as possible,’’ Graney said.

He said while some Coromandel sites looked promising, nowhere had been locked in and if a good Northland site could be found it would certainly be considered.

‘’It’s got to be within three hours of Auckland, no less than three hectares, with easy walking access into extensive bush areas. While access to sheltered seas would broaden the options for course activities, the organisation is keeping an open mind, and more critically, the site needs to be reasonably flat and protected from extreme weather events.’’

Graney said many Northlanders have been on Outward Bound courses and the trust works with the Police Blue Light organisation to take groups of youngsters from Northland and elsewhere on courses.

He said a North Island centre would give people much easier access to the courses. And if it was in Northland, even better for people from the region keen to challenge themselves.

‘’I’m interested to hear from anybody up there who thinks they may have somewhere. Whether that’s through leasing, land sale or a donation, we’d be keen to hear from them.

“Our utopia would be finding a site that offered direct bush and sea access, but realistically, we are also open to two nearby sites that may include, for example, a main base near the bush and then a satellite site with sea access.’’

He said Outward Bound will incorporate sustainable design principles into the new site, and the curriculum will include elements of Education for Sustainability.

“We’re committed to working closely with our new potential neighbours and the local community to contribute positively to future generations,’’ Graney said.

“Our second school will benefit the students who come through - and the local community. We’ll bring employment opportunities for locals, and the district will gain from the values-driven staff and families who come to deliver our programmes. We also aim to partner with local environmental organisations to create opportunities for our students to enhance the area through community service.”

Graney says the school hopes to sign an agreement on the new location this year.

He said the Anakiwa school in the Marlborough Sounds will remain the heart of Outward Bound and become the organisation’s centre of excellence.

Northland agents or landowners with a potential site can contact Graney at sgraney@outwardbound.co.nz.

Outward Bound is a non-profit organisation specialising in personal and professional development - its aim is to help create better people, better communities and a better world. People of all ages, cultures, abilities and backgrounds are welcome.



