Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Outgoing Buller Mayor urges future leaders to continue Westport flood plan

RNZ
3 mins to read

Outgoing Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine at the Adaptation Futures Conference. Photo / RNZ, Anna Sargent

Outgoing Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine at the Adaptation Futures Conference. Photo / RNZ, Anna Sargent

By Anna Sargent of RNZ

The outgoing Buller mayor has made an impassioned plea for future leaders to continue climate adaptation work to help protect his flood-prone town of Westport.

Jamie Cleine cried as he told the Adaptation Futures Conference about the risk facing his town

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save