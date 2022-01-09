Outcome bittersweet for Invercargill family who lost two husky dogs

Invercargill man John Brady's children Abel, 4, and Nova, 1, were delighted to be reunited with one of their beloved pets, husky Skylar. Photo / Supplied

An Invercargill family's search for their two beloved dogs has had a bittersweet ending.

Power Farming Invercargill sales manager John Brady and his family had been looking intensely for their huskies, Skylar and Luca, who went missing near Progress Valley in the Catlins on Tuesday last week.

Yesterday, they finally had some closure.

Brady said while Skylar was found safe, Luca unfortunately did not survive.

Skylar was happily reunited with his children Abel and Nova yesterday morning.

"With the help of the ODT we received a phone call from a Dunedin man who had been out hunting in the area on Friday night. He called us after spotting Sky on the road."

After the call from the hunter, Mr Brady and his wife, Kayla, rushed to the area where Skylar had been seen, but when they arrived found Luca dead in some long grass, Mr Brady said.

"He was less than a kilometre away from where we lost them.

"We suspect he may have ingested something he shouldn't have and passed away a day or so after he went missing. We are absolutely devastated that our boy didn't make it. "

There was evidence both dogs had been in the area for a few days, but there was no sign of Skylar, he said.

Luca did not manage to survive the ordeal. Photo / Facebook

So the couple stayed in the area for hours, looking and waiting in the hope Skylar would return to the area.

When it started to get dark, they decided to return home and continue with the search on the next day.

"We had only just arrived back into Invercargill when Kayla received a text message saying 'we have Sky — she is safe!'

"A couple staying in a holiday home in the area were keeping an eye out while driving in the area, when they spotted Skylar."

He and his family had been overwhelmed by the support shown by the community, Mr Brady said.

"We are very grateful to everyone who helped and shared our story. We couldn't make it without them."