Police return to the scene of the body-in-car discovery in the Hawke's Bay homicide investigation. Video / Supplied

WARNING: Contains content some people may find upsetting

Heart-broken family members of Ariki Rigby have made a moving tribute to the slain teen - as well as urging anyone with information to speak out.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman found in a car which had been torched in the Riverside Road Recreational Reserve's gravel carpark was that of the 18-year-old.

Officers were first alerted to the wreck nine days ago. But they did not realise that burned remains inside it were those of a human; instead believing they were of an animal.

A dog walker who had a closer look at the car two days later realised they were human and called police. A homicide investigation was launched late last week.

Floral tributes have been laid at the spot where Ariki Rigby's body was found in a torched car. Photo / Neil Reid

A family member who did not want to be named told the Herald they were mourning for "our little girl".

They had been left shell-shocked by Ariki's death, but also thanked both the Hawke's Bay community, and others from around New Zealand, for offering them support.

Ariki's sister, Anaherā Rigby has also urged anyone with information about Ariki's death to contact police.

"We'd like to know anything that anybody knows, anything what happened to my sister because my sister didn't deserve to die like that, nobody, nobody deserves that, I can't rest, we can't rest," she told 1News.

"She was beautiful, she had a beautiful smile and I'll never get to see that beautiful smile again and it breaks my heart every day."

She told 1News that family wanted "closure".

"My baby sister is gone, those people out there, they get to go to sleep at night and rest, but we don't, we don't, and we would love to because my sis would want us to be strong."

Ariki's family yesterday shared a statement on social media thanking people who had shown love and concern for Ariki.

"It is with our deepest regret that we inform you all that our beautiful girl has been identified as the Wahine in that burnt out car in Havelock North.

"We take this time to acknowledge everyone who has showed love and concern in helping us find our Ariki Rigby. All your efforts are greatly appreciated.

"If you have any information and details surrounding her death to please contact The Hastings Police Station in relation to Operation Sphynx.

"Respectfully we ask for space and patience while we grieve. Nā mātou te Whānau o Ariki."

Ariki had last been seen on September 2 in the Napier/Hastings area, according to a social media post on September 10.

Police forensics at the scene a day after they realised the remains found in a burned car were human. Photo / Neil Reid

Her sister said on social media on Sunday: "You funny and beautiful! I love you sister.

Come home. I will find you soon.

"I won't rest till I do."

One of Ariki's social media accounts includes a photo of her posing with patched Mongrel Mob Flaxmere members on August 27.

Several bunches of flowers have been laid over recent days where Ariki's body was found. This morning, a patched Mongrel Mob member was parked up right next to the spot the car containing her was dumped and torched.

Ariki is a former student of Whanganui Girls' College. School principal Nita Pond yesterday told the Herald said she was not aware a former student had lost their life and she was not prepared to comment.

Police were now following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the teen's death but were continuing to appeal for information from the public.

It took more than a week for the woman to be formally identified. Her body was discovered on the outskirts of Havelock North on September 5.

The scenic reserve where Ariki Rigby's body was found in a burned out car is a popular destination for dog walkers and cyclists. Photo / Neil Reid

Detective Inspector David De Lange said police had made "good progress" in the homicide investigation, which was launched after a dog walker found the body.

De Lange said police still wanted to hear from anyone who saw a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona or people in the River Rd area between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

The burned-out vehicle that contained the woman's body was discovered on Saturday September 3.

The car remained there over the weekend until the following Monday, September 3, when the dog walker, Hastings man Kevin Monrad, took a closer look and found the woman's body, alerting police to take a closer look.

Police said an initial report from a member of the public was that the burned-out car contained animal remains.

Monrad took a closer look at the vehicle when he was walking past last Monday, and said it was obvious the body in the back was human after noticing shoulder-length hair and a silver necklace.

He said it appeared she had suffered multiple bone breaks and fractures.

Police say they are following lines of enquiry into Ariki Rigby's death but are appealing for any information. Photo / Supplied

Talking to the Herald, Monrad said his heart went out to the woman – and her family – and said the week since his find had been mentally traumatic.

"The week has been pretty s*** to be honest," he said.

"I have been off and on ... it has been like a movie. I have just finished having a moment literally ... it is pretty s***.

"I have been reliving what I saw and looking at some possibilities [of what happened]."

The Hastings man said the homicide – and the way whoever was responsible tried to dispose of the young woman's body – was "too close to home".

When he had inspected the vehicle he had "noticed inside the car what to me looked like a corpse".

On closer view he discovered a woman's body which was lying "face down behind the driver's seat".

He said it was clear that she had multiple bone fractures consistent with someone who had been badly "beaten".

The awful nature of the discovery had left him mentally shattered, he said.

Police officers searching for any evidence the day after human remains were confirmed in the burned car. Photo / Neil Reid

Last Monday he went on a return road trip from Hastings to Whanganui to try to clear his head of what he had seen.

A week on, and the mental pain was still very raw.

"I am trying to talk when I can about it," he said.

"When I am caught off guard, it is a bit easier to talk about it.

"There has been a heap of times when I have wanted to go and talk to someone about it. But to jump in the car and go there without changing my mind halfway down the road, or talking yourself out of it, [is hard]."