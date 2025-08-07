Advertisement
Our Changing World: Turning Taupō green

RNZ
3 mins to read

Project Tongariro staff and "wicked weeders" volunteers are committed to conservation efforts. Photo / Claire Concannon, RNZ

On December 9, 1982, a helicopter accident on Mt Ruapehu claimed five lives. The pilot and four National Park staff had been testing a new lighting system for night-time search and rescue.

Two years later, a living memorial, the Tongariro Natural History Society, was established in their honour. The society’s

