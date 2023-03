A truck crossing Ngatai Rd has brought down powerlines near Otumoetai Intermediate School.

The Tauranga Transport Operations Centre issued an alert about the incident at 3.32pm.

The road had been closed temporarily. Motorists would need to use an alternate route.

A Police spokeswoman said police had been informed of a truck hitting a power pole on Ngatai Rd.

The spokeswoman said no one had been reported injured.

More to come.