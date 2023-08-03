The social circus has recently launched in Tauranga and works with children living with disabilities or learning difficulties.

Students at Ōtūmoetai College with disabilities or learning difficulties are being helped to “live their best life” through a newly launched social circus programme in Tauranga.

The Circability Trust - which provides circus arts classes to people of all ages and abilities - has received Government funding of more than $300,000 to provide more social circus practitioners in regional areas, including Tauranga.

One student says the instructors have been “pretty awesome”, while the school’s principal says it is important for all students to have “equity of access” to learning.

Circability uses the circus as a tool for building confidence, improving social skills, overcoming trauma, and developing essential capacities such as resilience and responsibility.

It also runs a power of inclusion training and development programme for those interested in becoming a circability performer and being employed long-term.

The programme leads to pathways to employment and growth for youth in the sector alongside the aim of a formally recognised professional qualification in Aotearoa Social Circus. There is a particular emphasis and importance on an inclusive transition for disabled and disadvantaged youth.

Bay of Plenty circability regional hub manager Rowan Ford Dawson. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty circability regional hub manager Rowan Ford Dawson said the programme was in its third week in Tauranga.

Speaking at the Ōtūmoetai College gym, Dawson said the class focused on two skills per week. This included juggling balls and scarves, “sock poi” - poi on the end of long socks - and “flower sticks” - a stick with rubber flowers on the end.

The class started with everyone gathering in a circle and throwing a ball to each other, as they introduced themselves. As Dawson demonstrated various activities, students smiled and clapped before taking the props they wanted to use.

As someone with ADHD, Dawson said working on his co-ordination and balance skills helped him focus.

When working on his computer, he would sometimes get up and do “a bit of a juggle” or a handstand to get rid of that “nervous energy” before working again, he said.

If students found themselves in that “itchy state”, they could try juggling as a way to refocus, he said.

Dawson said one goal of the programme was for students to gain the confidence to do performances for their peers or families. Another was for students to work for the Circability Trust in paid roles.

Student Grace Whitewood at a Circability class at Ōtūmoetai College. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ōtūmoetai College student Grace Whitewood said she had done two classes and the teachers were “pretty awesome”.

“We get a lot of teacher aides helping us in the special needs unit so the environment becomes a lot more comforting. I like that part of it.”

Whitewood, 16, said she had enjoyed juggling and the classes helped her to exercise.

“I’m not one of those people who go, ‘Oh let’s go for a run’. It does remind me that I do need a bit of fitness in my life.”

She said she wanted to become a beautician when she left school and the classes helped her to learn to “be on my feet a lot”.

Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon said it was important all students had “equity of access” to learning.

“In order to give any child the best possible crack at life, we kind of want to tailor learning experiences that will allow them to live their best life.

“For our kids in particular who are in the special needs area, to be able to provide them with the ability to socialise and engage with others, in order to feel connected and in order to feel that they have a legitimate place in society, this kind of bridges the divide so that kids have a level of confidence when they meet with people in everyday life.”

Ministry for Culture and Heritage Pou Arataki o Te Aka Tūhono business support manager Kristy Allen said the Circability Trust received $323,024 to “develop and positively impact” the social circus network through the establishment of four regional circus hubs - including Tauranga.

“These hubs will provide employment pathways for circus practitioners and more opportunities for communities to engage with social circus.”

Allen said the social circus used circus arts as a tool to promote personal and social development, build connection across communities and cultures, and increase health and wellbeing.

The funding would support the trust to train social circus practitioners to increase their skills and create opportunities to build connections with practitioners across the Tasman, thereby supporting increased employment opportunities, she said.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.