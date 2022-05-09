The woman was airlifted to hospital but died that night, police said. Photo / File

Police have released the name of a woman killed when her motorcycle crashed on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

She was Sonia Arena Monistrol, 46, of Otorohanga.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

The crash happened around 2.40pm on Saturday on State Highway 2, near Benner Rd in Pongakawa.

Police have previously reported the rider was airlifted to hospital but died that night.

On Sunday police appealed for witnesses to the crash who were travelling in the area at the time so that they could piece together exactly what had happened.

Anyone who had information that could help police is encouraged to call 105 and quote event number P050493720.