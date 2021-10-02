Otorohanga murder: Homicide investigation launched after man in 30s dies in Waikato street fight

Police were called to Maniapoto Street around 6:30pm to reports of a large group of people fighting.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s died during a fight in the main street of the Waikato town of Otorohanga tonight.

Police inspector Neil Faulkner said on arrival, a man in his 30s was located seriously injured.

"Medical attention was given but unfortunately the man died at the scene," Faulkner said.

"Police are following lines of inquiry to locate those responsible. We want to reassure the public Police are committed to holding these offenders to account.

"Residents of Ōtorohanga can expect to see a Police presence in the town overnight and into tomorrow as we work to determine the circumstances of this incident."

It is understood the incident has occurred outside the Mobil petrol store on Maniapoto Street (SH3).

A section of Maniapoto Street/SH 3 is cordoned off while officers conduct a scene examination, and is likely to remain cordoned for some time.

Witnesses say the incident has left the main shopping strip closed with numerous police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Police confirmed they were responding to reports of a serious assault tonight and that cordons are in place while they get the right staff to conduct a scene examination.

A worker at the Pizza Zone restaurant on Maniapoto St said they can not operate their business because the street has been shut down by emergency services.

"We have no idea. We are not allowed to do business," the staff member said, noting there were a lot of police at the scene.

"I just heard an ambulance. We will open but we can't take orders now."

The worker said they had heard from others that someone had been badly injured.

