Students in Auckland’s Otara had an interesting afternoon as they attempted to save a lost seal pup from running into traffic.

A video on social media this evening w of the students fielding the young pup with their jackets away from the busy Bairds Rd.

“Stop the cars!” one person can heard yelling.

The spectacle drew quite a crowd as the students blocked traffic while the animal made a dangerous dash into the middle of the busy street.

The video ends abruptly with the seal stranded in the middle of the road, with social media users left wondering if the seal ever made it to safety.

It is theorised the seal’s adventure began in the small nearby waterway which is connected to the East Tamaki Estuary.

The Department of Conservation has been approached for comment.

Lost seals around Auckland have begun popping up more and more due to the growing population of the species in the area.

In July, a kekeno (NZ fur seal) was spotted near the waterfront in Remuera. It had chosen a a comfy patch of grass in the Portland Rd Reserve to park resting its weary bones after making his way up-river from Hobson Bay.

After drawing a lot of attention, the kekeno refused to move from its resting place and was eventually caught and released at Muriwai Beach.

Additionally, police and Department of Conservation staff wrangled a seal that went up the garden path - and across the street on June 30, causing a disturbance by loitering in an Auckland suburb.

Officers had to cordon off the driveway and garden of a property after the wayward seal stopped in for a rest, having made its way through Papakura.

Then around 5.30pm the seal’s big day out came to an end.

Department of Conservation staff and Auckland Zoo bundled him into a truck and drove him away to be checked over by a veterinarian.

