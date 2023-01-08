A motorist was allegedly shot at while travelling between Kaitangata and Milton. Photo / File

Police are seeking the public’s help after a motorist was allegedly shot at in South Otago.

At about 11.15pm on Friday night a man driving a Ford Falcon ute on Lakeside Rd between Kaitangata and Milton noticed a utility vehicle with high beams on travelling closely behind him.

“The man has pulled over and exited his car, at which point it is alleged a firearm was discharged towards him and his vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

Fortunately the man was not injured but his car was damaged.

“The man is understandably shaken, and police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who was travelling between Kaitangata and Milton between 10.30 and 11.30pm who may have seen a utility vehicle being driven in an unusual manner, or who might have dashcam footage of use.”

They’d also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident or any of the circumstances surrounding it.

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230107/5299. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



