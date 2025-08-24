“I’ve had plenty of dogs. Probably the strangest thing I’ve transported so far would be a turkey on Christmas Eve … it was not a live one.”
McGregor, who has worked on the harbour since 2005 and started the Port to Port business eight years ago, said the sheep option began as a lighthearted joke after watching livestock being awkwardly ferried to Quarantine Island.
“I was on the boat and we were watching the sheep being loaded on board a little wooden dinghy … they had its feet tied together and were trying to slide it down this ramp,” she said.
“It just looked terrible ... So to entertain myself really, I thought, oh I should put it on the website that people can bring a sheep.”