Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Otago Harbour ferry welcomes first sheep passenger, Dave the lamb

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Police training under review and newborn baby found dead in Auckland’s Albert Park.

For two years, Port to Port ferry operator Rachel McGregor has kept a tongue-in-cheek option on her booking website allowing passengers to “add a sheep”.

On Saturday, the gag finally became reality.

Dave, a 4-week-old lamb raised as a house pet by Port Chalmers local Kirsten Olsen, became the first

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save