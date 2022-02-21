Otago Girls' High School principal Bridget Davidson. Photo / ODT

The family of the victim of a racially motivated attack at a Dunedin high school have been told about the outcome of the attackers' disciplinary process.

Otago Muslim Association chairman Dr Mohammed Rizwan said the families of the victim were visited by the principal and the chairwoman of the Otago Girls' High School Board of Trustees and told the outcome of the disciplinary process taken against the girls who attacked 17-year-old Hoda Al-Jamaa on February 9.

It has been reported that two of the pupils involved have been expelled from the school, while a third is receiving counselling.

The Ministry of Education said yesterday the formal disciplinary process was complete, but due to privacy requirements could not comment on the outcome.

Neither the school's principal nor board chairwoman have provided details of the disciplinary actions either.

Dr Rizwan said he had not spoken to the victim's families since the visit, but he believed they would be happy with the outcome.

He said it would have been inappropriate for the school's governing body to leave the victims in the dark and he had pushed the board of trustees to meet them.

Hoda ended up in hospital with a concussion after being attacked by three girls.

Hoda was sitting with her friends when three other pupils asked them how to swear in Arabic and began taunting them. They then ripped off Hoda's hijab and beat her.

The incident was filmed and the video shared among other pupils.

News of the incident spread worldwide and supermodel Bella Hadid was among those expressing her support.

Otago Girls' High School principal Bridget Davidson would not say yesterday if the girls had been expelled, but said in an emailed statement the school was "deeply saddened and sorry that this tragic event occurred at our school".

"The board of trustees has completed the appropriate disciplinary process, following an investigation.

"While we cannot share the outcomes, we can confirm that we followed all relevant legislation and guidance in reaching decisions that we are confident are appropriate.

"Strong steps were taken, and support has been put in place for those impacted."