Otago Girls' High School fight video prompts action

The video shows a group of pupils in school uniform fighting in what appears to be a school hall corridor. Photo / Getty Images

Otago Girls' High School is working through formal disciplinary processes after a video of a fight breaking out at school emerged.

The video shows a group of pupils in school uniform fighting in what appears to be a school hall corridor on Wednesday.

Principal Bridget Davidson said the school was taking the incident "very seriously."

"We have extremely high expectations for student behaviour and respect for others."

The school was working through formal disciplinary processes, which included liaising with organisations including the Ministry of Education.

Davidson declined to comment on how widely the video had been spread.

Ministry of Education South leader Nancy Bell said it had been in contact with the school and understood it was taking the matter "extremely seriously."

The school was getting the appropriate advice and support as it worked through the disciplinary process.

"All students deserve to feel safe at school and this is a priority for every board of trustees," she said.

A police spokeswoman said police were aware of a report of concern regarding the behaviour of a group of youths and further inquiries were being made.