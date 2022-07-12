Otago flooding death: Body found after vehicle swept away, two people survive

The incident happened near scout camp at North Taieri. Photo / Google

Police have recovered a body this morning after a vehicle was swept away trying to cross a swollen ford in Otago last night.

Two people were able to get out of the vehicle but a third was unaccounted for, police said.

"The body was located inside the vehicle this morning."

A spokesperson said emergency services were called to Silver Stream near Silverstream Valley Rd close to the scout camp at North Taieri shortly after 9pm.

A spokesperson said police would continue to make inquiries about the death on behalf of the coroner.