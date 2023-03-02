The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

OPINION

For years and years, we were told by scientists to reduce our emissions as the fear of climate change appeared on the distant horizon. We didn’t listen.

We believed we had years to prepare so we failed to take urgent action and now here we are, in the midst of a climate crisis.

As recently as a month ago, one might have argued that climate change was not our priority, but after the past few weeks of climate disaster after climate disaster, the reality has become clear.

Climate change is here and it’s not going away. People are losing their lives and their livelihoods.

We cannot wait for any more promises from politicians, they have failed us with their fear of change. We need action, and we need it now.

As a 16-year-old, the future seems scary. It breaks my heart to hear stories of people in Tairāwhiti or Hawke’s Bay punching holes in their roofs as the water began to rise around them. This is not normal.

Certain politicians seem more triggered by truancy than the actual future we are supposedly being educated for. It is this mindset of politicians who claim to care about younger generations without actually listening to us that will hinder any progress on climate justice, and a lot of other issues, for that matter.

I think the reality is politicians are scared of change but if we do not change now, soon we will not have a choice.

Reducing our emissions and moving towards a more sustainable Aotearoa should be everyone’s main priority. Our environment dictates every aspect of society, whether that is the economy being devastated by floods or the cost of living skyrocketing as farmers struggle to harvest their crops.

By this point, we all know the science; it’s just a matter of how we fight climate change.

Aotearoa is no stranger to working together to punch above our weight, and in a lot of aspects we do, including our emissions as one of the highest polluting countries per capita in the world. People can argue all they want about how what happens in NZ won’t have an impact on climate change but, the reality is, if every country of NZ’s population or smaller had this mindset then that’s a third of the world’s emissions being ignored.

Oscar Compton-Moen. School Strike 4 Climate organiser from Ōtautahi. Photo / Supplied to NZ Herald with a dialogue column

We need to work together and move towards a country that’s better for all. People of all backgrounds need to come together as one, whether you are a dairy farmer in Southland or an environmental activist in Tāmaki Makaurau.

We need to find solutions that work for everyone while reducing our emissions dramatically. We cannot continue with the status quo.

Caring about the climate should not be a political issue; everyone is going to be affected regardless of their political leanings.

We need adults to support us. Kids feel ignored. We feel helpless and alone.

The intense guilt is overwhelming when I consider the emissions I am personally responsible for. Climate anxiety is real, it feels like we are shouting from a glass box while both figuratively and literally drowning inside.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are forced to pay taxes, we can even buy a gun but we are unable to vote. Make it make sense; or Make it 16.

Politicians don’t hear us, and the people we love pretend to care while simultaneously voting for politicians that lack empathy.

I recognise the great privilege I have, and I encourage those in a similar position to use it for some good and be part of something bigger than themselves.

On Friday, March 3, people of all ages will be striking around Aotearoa.

To the students, be brave, and fight for what you believe in. To the adults, please help us and support our kaupapa, we need you. And to the politicians, please listen and represent all of your electorate.

Dear Aotearoa, please join us on March 3, to celebrate Papatūānuku.

- Oscar Compton-Moen 16-year-old high school student and School Strike Organiser living in Ōtautahi.

Our nationwide demands

1. No new fossil fuel mining or exploration 2. Make it 16 3. Support Regenerative Farming 4. Increase Marine Reserves to 30 per cent of Aotearoa’s EEZ by 2025 5. E-bike Rebates for low-income households

Global Climate Strike Locations

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland 3pm, Britomart Station

Ōtautahi Christchurch 3pm, Cathedral Square

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington 2pm, Civic Square (and 3pm, Parliament)

Ōtepoti Dunedin, 3pm, Octagon

Te Papaioea Palmerston North, 3pm, The Square

Ngāmotu New Plymouth, 12pm, Puke Ariki Landing

Tāhuna Queenstown, 3pm, Village Green

Kaitaia, 2:40pm, Te Ahu Centre

Wānaka, 3:15pm, Lismore Park

Waiheke, 12pm, Little O Beach (2pm Ferry to join Tāmaki Makaurau)

Ahuriri Napier, 11am,- Soundshell

For more information check out our social media. Instagram: @schoolstrike4climatenz Facebook: School Strike 4 Climate NZ.