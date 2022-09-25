The unclaimed $23m Lotto ticket from Wednesday was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus Store. "The community wanted the win," owner Amit Botadra said. Photo / Akula Sharma

The unclaimed $23m Lotto ticket from Wednesday was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus Store. "The community wanted the win," owner Amit Botadra said. Photo / Akula Sharma

The winner of a $23 million Lotto jackpot prize has claimed their prize.

The huge jackpot was won on a Powerball First Division ticket sold in Orewa for Wednesday's draw.

Head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said at this point Lotto NZ was not able to share any more information about the winner.

More information would be provided in the next few days.

Amit Botadra, who sold the ticket at his Orewa Lotto Plus Store, said his store had been humming this week and everyone was waiting in anticipation of a winner being announced.

"My day yesterday was busy," he said on Friday. "It was a whole day of waiting for the winner to come and claim their prize. However, no one turned up."

Botadra said he jumped out of bed when he received the news that his store sold the $23m ticket.

"The community wanted the win. We are quite tightly knit. Customers walk in most of them I know them by their first name.

"I'm in celebration mode."

The winning Lotto numbers from Wednesday were: 28, 8, 27, 24, 13 and 35. The Bonus Ball was 40, and the Power Ball was 3.

Meanwhile, another Lotto player won $4.25m in last night's Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, and was made up of $4m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

It was the 15th Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

Three other Lotto players won $250,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one from Gisborne.

Winning tickets can be claimed up to 12 months after the date of the draw. Unclaimed money gets returned into the main prize pool.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.