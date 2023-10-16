Oregon band set to rock Bay’s Small Halls

Jenny Don't & The Spurs are Jenny Don't on vocals and guitar, Kelly Halliburton on bass, Willie Weeks on drums and Christopher March on lead guitar and steel.

Jenny Don't & The Spurs are Jenny Don't on vocals and guitar, Kelly Halliburton on bass, Willie Weeks on drums and Christopher March on lead guitar and steel.

Four Small Halls will be reverberating with the distinctive swagger of a band visiting from Portland, Oregon, next week.

Small Halls creator Jamie Macphail says Jenny Don’t & The Spurs have created a genre almost all of their own.

“Western cowpunk is a high-energy sound, slowing right down for the occasional heartfelt and heartbreaking ballad. It blends the great traditions of country and western with pure rock-a-billy, a hint of grunge and a good dose of a punk attitude,” Macphail said.

Considered now to be a veteran band in Oregon, having formed 12 years ago and playing well over 500 gigs across the US and 14 other countries, Jenny Don’t & The Spurs promise to be “loud” and “fun”.

“They come to Hawke’s Bay as part of a whistlestop 15-night tour. This follows on from performing at two of Australia’s favourite music festivals, Dashville Skyline & Out For The Weekend, where they were one of the headline acts.

“It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fun, it’s honky tonk country infused with a bit of garage and a tank full of punk!

“The Spurs are a musical force to be reckoned with, and the intensity and energy of their live set is a must-see for anyone who enjoys spirited garage-infused country music played with sincerity and raw conviction.”

“The lucky halls of Kereru, Ōtāne, Meeanee and OngaOnga will be sizzling,” Macphail said.

Each session will have a pop-up bar and delicious meals, with the doors opening at 6pm and the show kicking off at 7pm.

Details

Kereru Hall – Thursday, October 26

Ōtāne Hall – Friday, October 27

Meeanee Memorial Hall – Saturday, October 28

Ongaonga Town Hall – Sunday, October 29

Doors open at 6pm, bar and meals available

Shows start from 7pm

More details at smallhallsessions.co.nz















