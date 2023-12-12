The Government stamps its mark on a new era, Kaikohe tooth fairy fined for helping desperate locals and when gas demand could outstrip supply in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

By RNZ

Five Oranga Tamariki staff and three young people were injured during a fight at a youth justice facility on Monday night.

The new Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, said five young people - all over the age of 17 - instigated the fight at the Christchurch Residence.

Bad and unlawful behaviour at the facilities would not be tolerated, Chhour said.

The minister has asked for advice on imposing tougher penalties on young people who assault others in youth justice facilities.