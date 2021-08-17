Oranga Tamariki chief takes leave for health reasons

Acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki Sir Wira Gardiner. Photo / Supplied

By Will Trafford of Maori Television

Sir Wira Gardiner, the acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki, has taken a leave of absence for "health reasons".

Chappie Te Kani, Oranga Tamariki's acting deputy chief executive for governance and engagement, has taken over as acting chief executive of the department.

Gardiner was handpicked by the Government on March 1 to reform the organisation after a series of scandals involving the uplift of Māori babies and mistreatment of children in state care.

Te Kani says Gardiner's whānau have requested privacy.

"I advised all Oranga Tamariki staff, and I know that they join me in wishing Sir Wira and his whānau well."