Bernie Hardiman’s son, who was visiting from Australia for the school holidays, was in a bedroom on the property with him when he asked his father if he could smell smoke.
When Hardiman said that he couldn’t, his son went into the main bedroom to find it on fire. He proceeded to sound the alarm, and the pair escaped out the back door, while his friend escaped from the front.
Hardiman’s friend also kept his dog in the main bedroom with him, although he was able to escape when Hardiman’s son opened the door.
“[My son] got praises from the fireman. They said, ‘Your boy did really well’ ... he went in there and saved the dog, for starters,” Hardiman told the Herald.
“He did everything a kid under pressure was supposed to do. He remained calm, he ran outside shouting ‘Fire! Fire!”