Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 2 following a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / File

Two people have died after a collision between a van and a ute near Ōpōtiki, police have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to a serious crash on State Highway 2 at the intersection of Ohiwa Beach Rd in Waiotahe about 2.30pm.

A Police statement said two people had died and a further two people were injured.

The intersection of State Highway 2 and Ohiwa Beach Road remains closed.

Police asked that motorists continue to follow the detours in place.

Northbound traffic was being diverted down Waitotahe Valley Rd and southbound traffic is being diverted down Paerata Ridge Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications spokesman said of its vehicles responded to the crash.

One person was trapped and extracted from the vehicle, he said.

A St John spokesperson earlier said three patients involved in the accident were treated at the scene.



Six St John vehicles responded to the incident including rescue helicopters from Tauranga and Hamilton.

One patient in critical condition was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital and another patient in serious condition was airlifted to Whakatāne Hospital.

A patient in moderate condition was taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance, the spokesperson said.