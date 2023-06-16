The highly-antcipated Puhoi to Warkworth highway finally opens but why motorists won’t be able to drive it just yet, how police and customs officials took down a plot to smuggle meth in maple syrup bottles and could the recession mean good news for the housing market? Video / NZ Herald

The Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki woke to a “quiet and cold” Friday morning after being propelled into the national spotlight over the past week.

A local business owner said that Wednesday, the day of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Rota Taiatini’s tangi and the funeral procession, was “probably the busiest Ōpōtiki’s been” but yesterday was in stark contrast.

Over the past seven days, the death of Taiatini led to a large gang presence in the area.

Taiatini, 45, died after what police said was a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpotiki, last Friday. Police have started a homicide investigation and say Taiatini died after being run down by a ute.

A burned-out ute has been linked to the investigation.

After Taiatini’s death, patched gang members gathered in Ōpōtiki to attend his tangi, lining one of the town’s residential streets with vehicles.

Local schools closed for most of the week citing “heightened emotions” and 100 extra police staff were brought in to provide round-the-clock coverage in the town.

The tensions spilled over to Whakatāne on Wednesday as a 15-minute-long convoy of motorcycles and classic American muscle cars thundered up Ōhope Rd to lay Taiatini to rest at Hillcrest Crematorium.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki for the tangi of leader Steven Rota Taiatini, who was killed on St John St on June 9. Photo / NZME

New laws aimed at cracking down on gang activity were used for the first time on the day of the funeral procession, with police establishing a cordon and road closures around the event. On Wednesday night, police seized three firearms and six offensive weapons after searching eight gang-related vehicles.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police Acting Inspector Tristan Murray said police would continue to “work hard” to disrupt any unlawful or harmful behaviour.

“We will continue to maintain a visible presence in the Ōpōtiki community over the coming days.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government backed the police in order to take “proactive action” despite criticism from Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi, who said Hipkins had “no business whatsoever” commenting.

Ōpōtiki Holiday Park owner Raje Sharma said Wednesday, the day of Taiatini’s tangi and the funeral procession was “probably the busiest Ōpōtiki’s been”.

“But it was quiet Wednesday night,” Sharma told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

Sharma said she was glad Taiatini’s whānau had been able to give him “a good send-off”.

“I just hope the police are able to find some answers now for the family.”

When asked how she would describe Ōpōtiki on Friday, Sharma said it was “quiet and cold”.

Sharma said she had been receiving messages and calls from family members out of town over the course of the week.

“I told them it wasn’t like what they were seeing in the media,” Sharma said.

“That is not what Ōpōtiki is. We are a community that supports each other. I told them the family are doing what they need to do.”

Sharma said she wished the media would talk to “us normal people” more often.

An Ōpōtiki business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said Friday was “quieter” than the rest of the week.

“It was a lot busier [this week],” she said.

The business owner said all her interactions with gang members during the week had been pleasant.

“Everyone was polite and well-mannered.”

Another Ōpōtiki resident, who also asked not to be named, said he had been away from town over the weekend.

“I’m back at work now. Everything’s fine.”

Meanwhile, Ōpōtiki schools are set to reopen on Monday.

Earlier this week, in a statement on Ōpōtiki College’s Facebook page, the school’s Board of Trustees chairman Danny Paruru said the school would be closed until Monday, June 19.

“We support the efforts of the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board who are leading conversations with the Ōpōtiki Police, Ōpōtiki District Council and community leaders through a tikanga process to address the community concerns,” Paruru’s statement said.

“We support the collective stance to maintain peace and well-being of Ōpōtiki residents and are committed to fostering an atmosphere where people feel safe, respected and supported.”

Ōpōtiki Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School and Ashbrook School are also scheduled to be open on Monday.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.