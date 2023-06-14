The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini has involved hundreds of cars and motorbikes. Video / NZ Herald

Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini died after being hit by a vehicle, police have revealed.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner today released further details about the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of Taiatini.

“Mr Taiatini sustained fatal injuries which are consistent with having been hit by a vehicle,” Warner said in a statement.

Warner said the burnt-out Holden Colorado 4x4 located on Waiotahe Valley Rd was likely to have been involved in Taiatini’s death.

“Police are again appealing for anyone with information about Mr Taiatini’s death, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to come forward and speak to police,” Warner’s statement said.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a silver Holden Colorado 4x4 in the Ōpōtiki area on the evening of June 9.”

Warner said police knew there were several people who saw what occurred and know what happened on the night Taiatini died.

Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne were effectively shut down yesterday as Taiatini’s Mongrel Mob funeral procession caused massive disruption. Photo / Andrew Warner

The news comes after Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne were effectively shut down yesterday as Taiatini’s Mongrel Mob funeral procession caused massive disruption to the community - including a closed highway that created traffic chaos and fresh gunshots under investigation by police.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins last night condemned the activity, which was honouring the slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president, saying “gangs contribute nothing to society.

He said “gang convoys suck for everybody who is disrupted by them.

“One of the reasons that we’ve changed the law to give police more powers to crack down on gangs is because I don’t have any time for that kind of behaviour,” Hipkins said.

Earlier this week National Party leader Christopher Luxon told Newshub that Ōpōtiki had been “overtaken” by a gang after the death of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians president.

Luxon said people in Ōpōtiki are living in fear due to gang tension and they deserve better.

MP for Waiariki Rawiri Waititi said in a statement today that he believed both Hipkins and Luxon needed “to shut their mouths”.

“Whakatōhea are doing their best to de-escalate the situation and ensure the wellbeing of everyone living in our region. They have been in regular contact with whānau, hapū, iwi and are working closely with community leaders, police and social agencies to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place,” Waititi said in the statement.

Waititi said, in his view, both Luxon and Hipkins had “no business whatsoever” commenting on matters they knew nothing about.

“They know nothing about Te Whakatōhea, they know nothing about the situation, and they certainly know nothing about our people; our whānau and iwi members who also happen to be affiliated to gangs,” he said.

MP Rawiri Waititi said in a statement today that both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon needed “to shut their mouths”. Photo / Marty Melville

Waititi said lives were at stake and everyone external to the situation “must deeply reflect” on their contribution to the issue before making any comment.

“Keep my iwi’s name out your mouth,” Waititi said.

Waititi said gang affiliation was not the root of the problem.

“It is but a symptom of entrenched poverty, disconnection to identity and trauma that is perpetuated by successive Governments because they think they know what is best for our people.”

The Prime Minister and Luxon have been approached for comment.

On Monday, Puwhakamua rehabilitation programme founder Billy Macfarlane Snr said Taiatini needed to be acknowledged for the “good stuff he’s done.

“He’s worked seriously hard to help make changes in the methamphetamine harm space. He and his partner, Pauline, have done a lot of work even in Rotorua.”

Macfarlane said Taiatini’s death was a “tragedy” and that he was “going to be missed.

“He wasn’t a bad guy ... He was quite a pleasant fellow to talk to and he wanted to do good.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.