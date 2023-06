Firefighters were called to the blaze around 10.20pm.

Crews have battled a house fire in Ōpōtiki.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to a “well-involved” single-storey house fire in Ōpōtiki around 10.20pm.

She said on arrival, the two trucks called for more help and three more appliances responded from Ōhope, Tāneatua and Whakatāne.

The five crews extinguished the fire.

She believed no one was inside the house at the time and no one was treated for any injuries.