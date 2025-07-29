Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Opinion: Why cancelling regional councils would be a very bad idea

By Gary Taylor and Greg Severinsen
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Imagine what would happen if regional councils were no more. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Imagine what would happen if regional councils were no more. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Opinion by Gary Taylor and Greg Severinsen
Gary Taylor is CEO of the Environmental Defence Society and a former city and regional councillor. Greg Severinsen is Reform Director at the Environmental Defence Society.

THE FACTS

  • Regional councils play crucial roles in environmental management, infrastructure planning and public safety.
  • They also make bylaws for navigation safety, appoint harbourmasters, and respond to emergencies.
  • Amalgamating regional, city, and district councils could enhance governance while preserving essential functions.

Local government reform always seems to bubble away just under the surface, occasionally flaring up into serious and dramatic proposals for change.

Some have said that we have too many councils. That they are dysfunctional. That they spend too much. Sometimes, as we’ve seen lately, regional councils are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save