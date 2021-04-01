Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Opinion: So long to critics of everyday use of te reo Māori

4 minutes to read
I can't wait for the day that te reo Māori can be used in our news­papers and frequently spoken on mainstream television without constant complaints, writes Aroha Awarau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

I can't wait for the day that te reo Māori can be used in our news­papers and frequently spoken on mainstream television without constant complaints, writes Aroha Awarau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By: Aroha Awarau

OPINION:

The BBC recently posted on Facebook footage from 1978 of the British public opposing the change from miles to kilometres. Their passionate reactions ranged from the fear of losing their national identity to someone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.