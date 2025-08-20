Advertisement
Opinion: Road-user charges can pay for more than just road maintenance – NZ could lead the way

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Road-user charges could vary based on emissions and safety ratings. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

THE FACTS

  • The Government plans to shift all vehicles to road-user charges for fairer road maintenance funding.
  • This change would make New Zealand the first country to charge all vehicles a distance-based fee.
  • The scheme could reduce pollution and improve safety by varying charges based on emissions and safety ratings.

By Simon Kingham, Professor of Human Geography, University of Canterbury

The Government heralded its plan to move New Zealand’s entire vehicle fleet to road-user charges as a fairer method of funding road maintenance.

For owners of electric and diesel vehicles, this is nothing new. They already pay road-user

