Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Opinion: More in the world that unites than divides us - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

You never know what unexpected connections you’ll uncover with people, no matter how far from home you are. Photo / 123rf

You never know what unexpected connections you’ll uncover with people, no matter how far from home you are. Photo / 123rf

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Alien Weaponry is a Northland thrash metal band led by the de Jong brothers.
  • A lot of their songs are written in te reo Māori, with their album Tangaroa being a huge seller in Europe.
  • Tawera Nikau is a well-known former Kiwi rugby league player.

A few weeks ago, I set off to Europe for a work project. It was sad, saying bye to the whānau for what will be an extended period, and I felt some worry about setting off to a new country by myself. But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand