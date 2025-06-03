Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Opinion: Financial literacy is about more than personal responsibility

By Jennifer Tatebe, Derek Shafer, Marta Estellés - The Conversation
Other·
3 mins to read

NZ's 2027 curriculum will teach financial literacy but may overlook systemic economic issues. Photo / 123RF

NZ's 2027 curriculum will teach financial literacy but may overlook systemic economic issues. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Jennifer Tatebe,Derek Shafer,Marta Estellés - The Conversation

Financial literacy will become a core element of the New Zealand social sciences curriculum for Year 1-10 students from 2027. But what is being proposed presents a limited picture of the factors influencing people’s financial wellbeing.

The specifics of the curriculum have yet to be released. However, the Government’s announcement

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand