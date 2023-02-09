Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Opinion: Finally, Kiwis care about climate change. Are politicians prepared?

By Danyl Mclauchlan
9 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, flanked by Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, fronts the media at the West Harbour Fire Station in Auckland on January 28. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, flanked by Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, fronts the media at the West Harbour Fire Station in Auckland on January 28. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Last month’s floods have forced climate change onto the agenda and neither the Auckland mayor, nor the PM, can afford to ignore it. By Danyl Mclauchlan.

There is a political rogues’ gallery of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand