This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Ever since we've been talking about the debacle that is the Christchurch City Council's handling of the new Te Kaha stadium's budget blow-out, there've been questions asked as to why the nearby Waimakariri and Selwyn district councils aren't putting money into it.

Because, as we all know, it won't just be those of us living in the Christchurch city limits who will be using the stadium and benefiting from it.

This week Christchurch city councillors will meet to consider the findings of the recent consultation process to gauge ratepayer views on putting another $150 million into the project, and to make a decision on its future.

There were three options put out for feedback: spend the extra money and press on, pause the project, or scrap the whole thing altogether. Of the 30,500 submissions, 77 per cent were in favour of the council investing more.

I think pressing on with the project is a no-brainer. But the Government isn't interested in putting more into it. So the council's going to have to front up if it wants the thing to become reality.

I've always thought that the costs shouldn't fall exclusively on Christchurch. Surely, we would be in a much better position if the rating bases of Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri were utilised.

An artist's impression of Christchurch's planned stadium, Te Kaha. Photo / Supplied

This is why I've been thinking for some time that it's time for us to consider doing what was done in Auckland back in 2010, and creating a super city here. I'd be in favour of it.

The Auckland Super City brought together seven city and district councils, and the regional council.

Here in Canterbury, there was once all manner of borough councils, but they were swallowed up over time. And we've had a smaller-scale amalgamation previously here, when the Banks Peninsula council joined up with Christchurch City in 2006.

The issue then was that Banks Peninsula didn't have a big enough population to get the rates it needed to operate properly. Selwyn and Waimakariri don't have that problem - they've grown massively since the earthquakes.

But all of these people are still coming in and out of Christchurch city. For example, nearly half of the people who live in Selwyn come to Christchurch every day to go to work or go to school in a private vehicle.

So they're using the city's roads - and so many of the other facilities that they pay nothing for.

That's why I think more consolidation is needed - especially when you consider the financial burden being carried by the Christchurch City Council, pretty much on behalf of everyone else living in Waimakariri and Selwyn.

I know some current city councillors are already in favour of a super city.

Mike Davidson has said previously that Christchurch city is funding expensive roads linking the city with Waimakariri and Selwyn, and the people living in these areas are getting the benefits without having to pay anything.

Like me, he thinks they're getting something for nothing. A situation that is just not sustainable but which makes the case for merging these three councils and creating a Greater Christchurch Super City very strong.

Something I would fully support.