This 1968 Dodge Charger is off to find a new home, as work continues to find assets connected to a major - and in March, busted - drug operation. Photo / Supplied

This 1968 Dodge Charger is off to find a new home, as work continues to find assets connected to a major - and in March, busted - drug operation. Photo / Supplied

Two Harley Davidson motorbikes and four vehicles - including a 1968 Dodge Charger worth $185,000 - are the latest items to be seized by police as part of an ongoing drug bust operation.

A New Zealand record 600kg of methamphetamine was seized at the border in March, with millions in assets then being restrained later in the month.

The latest restraints as part of Operation Weirton were the four vehicles and two motorcycles today, said Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans, of the Northern Region Asset Recovery Unit.

As well as the $185,000 Dodge Charger, the two motorcycles at $14,000 and $25,000 were restrained, Evans said.

"The list of assets now subject to restraint as part of Operation Weirton continues to grow and highlights the success of the investigation to date.

"All of the assets restrained so far, including vehicles, properties and cash, are all alleged to be the proceeds of crime."

These Harley Davidsons are among assets scooped up by police as part of the ongoing drug bust Operation Weirton. Photo / Supplied

The initial drug seizure at the border had a retail value of almost $250 million, Evans said.

"It's further proof of criminals gaining wealth through selling illegal drugs have little regard for the destruction they leave in their wake.

"Today's restraints show that even after an initial termination, police are still looking to target those criminals who are continuing to prey on vulnerable communities, and strip them of their assets."