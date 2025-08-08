Advertisement
Premium

Operation Weirton: Auckland businessman Hooi Keat Chai convicted of money laundering following advice to Daniel Hannett during investigation into 613kg drug bust

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Hooi Keat Chai (inset bottom) and Daniel Hannett (inset top) are friends and business partners. Chai has now been convicted of money laundering for advice he gave to Hannett over a $388,800 transaction. Hannett has pleaded guilty to money laundering and importing a Class-A drug, and a fleet of cars - including a Ferrari - have been seized by police in Operation Weirton. Photo / NZME

An Auckland businessman fighting deportation from New Zealand has now been convicted of money laundering after he advised a Ferrari-driving gangster how to send $388,800 in suspected drug money overseas.

Daniel Aperahama Hannett was the main target of Operation Weirton, which ended in March 2022 with the discovery of 613kg

