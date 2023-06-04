Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Operation Van: Lionel McDonald jailed for role in alleged conspiracy by Comancheros gang boss Duax Ngakuru to smuggle 1.5 tonnes of cocaine by sea

Jared Savage
By
8 mins to read
The syndicate purchased a vessel for $180,000 as part of a plan to travel off the coast of Tauranga to pick up 1.5 tonnes of cocaine. Photo / NZ Police

The syndicate purchased a vessel for $180,000 as part of a plan to travel off the coast of Tauranga to pick up 1.5 tonnes of cocaine. Photo / NZ Police

A Rotorua man involved in a plot to smuggle 1.5 tonnes of cocaine into New Zealand, as well as distributing at least 50kg of methamphetamine, will spend just one more year in prison for his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand