Police have arrested one Auckland man and seized drugs and several firearms after a tip-off from the United States Department of Homeland Security.
The 37-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after police executed a search warrant at his central Auckland address, seizing 223 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun, four rifles and two pistols.
The man was charged with illegal trafficking of firearms, the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession for supply of methamphetamine.
He was due to appear in Auckland District Court today.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The warrant, part of the ongoing investigation into the illegal importation of restricted firearms into New Zealand, followed a three-month investigation initiated after a tip-off from the US Department of Homeland Security.
National organised crime group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said a focus was placed on those involved in the manufacture, importing and supply of illicit firearms.
"The team is also developing significant working relationships with a number of international partners who are more than willing to work with us," he said.
"Yet again, we see a link to Class A drugs and military-style loaded firearms."
Williams didn't rule out further arrests as the investigation was ongoing.