Dubbed Operation Smelter, police said it has had immediate success, with arrests made, charges laid and stolen goods recovered.

Eight offenders aged 14-20 have been arrested for their involvement a string of aggravated robberies in the Waikato district.

It comes after Waikato police executed a series of warrants yesterday in Hamilton and Thames as part of a new operation targeting a group of “prolific offenders” responsible.

“A total of eight offenders aged between 14 and 20 years old were arrested and are facing charges including aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawful takes,” a police spokesperson said.

Warrants were executed at several addresses in Hamilton, where offenders were arrested and charged with the aggravated robberies of the Mobil service station in the city and the Gull service station in Thames.

“At the same time, Thames CIB (Criminal Investigation Branch) executed a warrant in Thames, where further evidence was obtained in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Gull service station in Thames,” police said.

Two other offenders believed to be involved in recent offending were arrested in Whanganui overnight.

“We want to send a clear message that the actions of this small number of repeat offenders are not acceptable, they will be located and held to account,” police said.