Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with two Auckland shootings on the same night earlier this year.

Operation Pyrite was launched following the shootings on the evening of August 25 at Merivale Ave in Epsom and Seacliiffe Rd in Hillsborough.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, from police’s National Organised Crime Group, says a number of people, including young children, were at the Epsom address when shots were fired from a vehicle.

“At the second address in Hillsborough, a firearm was discharged at a male occupant,” he said.

No one was physically injured during either incident.

Police blocked off Merivale Ave after a vehicle shot at a house in August. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The victims were however, left traumatised and continue to receive support from police and victim support,” Gollan said.

Two vehicles, which police allege were used in the shootings, were also located nearby and had been set on fire.

Two males, aged 24 and 21, have been charged with attempted murder and other serious charges in relation to the incidents.

Further charges or arrest have not been ruled out by police.

The pair appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

“This was a gang-related incident and is understandably concerning to the wider community,” Gollan said.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue their work to hold people to account.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.