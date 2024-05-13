Consumers urged to ensure they’re getting the best deal on electricity, how a new ferry could save Wynyard Quarter and your chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora lights this week

Five people have been arrested after a Customs investigation in Auckland led to the seizure of over 1.36 million illicit cigarettes, two firearms and a substantial amount of cash.

A series of search warrants were carried out in Auckland’s North Shore on Friday and Monday, culminating in the arrest of four men and a woman, aged between 35 and 45.

Customs, assisted by police, raided three residential properties, a private catamaran and a storage facility on the North Shore, as well as a commercial business in Greenlane.

“A substantial amount of cash, two firearms, ammunition, and further evidence was found at one of the residential properties. Customs investigators also found 286 black rubbish sacks, containing over 1.3 million uncustomed cigarettes, in the self-storage facility. This represents approximately $2m in revenue evasion.”

Over 1.36 million illicit cigarettes have been seized by Customs. Photo / NZ Customs

Four of the defendants appeared in the North Shore District Court on Friday and a 35-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

All five face multiple charges, including defrauding Customs revenue, possession or custody of uncustomed goods, sale of uncustomed goods, and participation in an organised crime group. Further charges are also being considered.

Customs investigations manager Dominic Adams said the operation, dubbed Montreal, began in February 2024 in relation to a network of individuals believed to be responsible for the large-scale distribution of uncustomed cigarettes across Auckland.

Two firearms and ammunition were also seized during the search warrants. Photo / NZ Customs

A pistol was among the firearms seized. Photo / NZ Customs

“Customs has a specialist investigations team that’s focused on tracking down smuggled tobacco to both combat tax evasion as well as other associated crimes and the serious consequences this can have on our communities.

“This issue is bigger than smuggling or selling cheap cigarettes. Customs is increasingly seeing that well-resourced organised criminal groups are often involved, with cigarette profits potentially being used to fund more serious crimes,” Adams said.

If you know of someone or suspect someone may be involved in illegal smuggling, Customs can be contacted on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), a 24-hour confidential hotline, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.